Kroger

Open 7am – 9pm

Senior hours 7 – 8am M – Th

Free Pick-up , delivery @ $9.95 (allow 2-3 days)

Online orders only. No phone orders.

WalMart

Open 7am – 8:30pm

Senior Hours Tuesdays 6 – 7am

Free curbside pickup (allow 2-3 days) online orders only

Free 2-day delivery through the mail order online or call customer service and place phone

order – must have credit card

Customer Service 1-800-924-9206

Dorothy Lane Market

Open 8am – 10pm

Senior Hours 7am – 8am

Will do order for pick-up by phone

Call the store directly 937-434-1294 (Washington Square)

Target

Open 8am – 9pm

Seniors only Wednesdays 8 – 9am

Uses Shipt delivery online only

Mail delivery you can call customer service and use credit card.

Customer service 1-800-591-3869

Click here for a PDF list of senior-only hours at various stores.