Kroger
Open 7am – 9pm
Senior hours 7 – 8am M – Th
Free Pick-up , delivery @ $9.95 (allow 2-3 days)
Online orders only. No phone orders.
WalMart
Open 7am – 8:30pm
Senior Hours Tuesdays 6 – 7am
Free curbside pickup (allow 2-3 days) online orders only
Free 2-day delivery through the mail order online or call customer service and place phone
order – must have credit card
Customer Service 1-800-924-9206
Dorothy Lane Market
Open 8am – 10pm
Senior Hours 7am – 8am
Will do order for pick-up by phone
Call the store directly 937-434-1294 (Washington Square)
Target
Open 8am – 9pm
Seniors only Wednesdays 8 – 9am
Uses Shipt delivery online only
Mail delivery you can call customer service and use credit card.
Customer service 1-800-591-3869
