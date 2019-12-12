Camp Shalom Registration Notice

Hello Camp Shalom parents!

We have some exciting news to share! The JCC and Camp Shalom have partnered with CampDoc.com to better serve our community and staff. CampDoc is a convenient online registration system for our summer and winter camps and youth theatre program. You will be able to set up a family account, complete registration forms, see all of the options that we offer for camp, and establish payment mechanisms. Among the benefits of switching to CampDoc is that your child’s information will be saved from year to year so once you complete it you won’t be asked to re-enter it! CampDoc also makes it very easy to choose the best tuition payment option for you.

In order to make this a smooth transition, we have a few requests:

Complete registration online in advance. You may not register campers the day of a camp program. You may change a camper’s schedule up to a week before the session in question. Less than one week before, changes may not be approved. A non-refundable deposit of $100 will be required at the time of registration for summer Camp Shalom. Summer camp tuition must be paid in full May 29, 2020.

The security and privacy of your family’s personal and financial information is important to us. The CampDoc site is secure, encrypted, and password-protected. Only Camp Shalom administrative staff will have access to family and camper information.

CampDoc will send out occasional reminder emails for outstanding balances and incomplete registration information. The notifications will come from Campdoc.com so please add this to your safe sender list. We don’t want you to miss important notices about Camp Shalom!

CampDoc supports the current and previous major releases of Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari, which provide improved security and performance for online registration. CampDoc is not compatible with Internet Explorer.

It is our hope that CampDoc will be an efficient way for you to manage your camper’s experiences.

For summer and winter Camp Shalom registration and to register for JCC Youth Theatre, please visit app.campdoc.com/register/jccgreaterdayton. If you have any questions please contact Meryl Hattenbach at mhattenbach@jfgd.net.

Sincerely,

Meryl Hattenbach

Director, Camp Shalom