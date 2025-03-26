Hope and Advocacy

Earlier this month, JCC Executive Director Marc Jacob and I traveled to Massachusetts to attend a special conference, titled “Navigating Israel and the Rise of Antisemitism.” The sessions offered at the conference gave us a detailed glimpse into the issues currently plaguing the worldwide Jewish community.

We heard from several guest speakers who spoke on topics such as the historical roots of antisemitism, Jewish hatred on college campuses, and ways that we as Jewish people can advocate for our community.

One speaker in particular at the conference provided me with hope and inspiration. Darius Jones, Founder and President of the National Black Empowerment Council spoke to us about how the Black and Jewish communities can support each other by building meaningful relationships. Mr. Jones has worked with AIPAC as a liaison between the Black and Jewish communities and continues to speak out about the benefits of marginalized communities joining together to combat prejudice and hate. I left his session feeling empowered, knowing we are not alone in our fight against misinformation and hate.

Not surprisingly, a big topic of conversation at the conference was antisemitism on college campuses. We have all seen stories, especially since October 7th, of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses. Sadly, it goes beyond just protests and sit-ins. The uptick in hatred against the Jewish community has exploded. Jewish students are being subjected to harassment. Safe havens for Jewish students, such as Hillels, have seen increases in vandalism. What was once a nurturing environment for higher education and personal growth has, for some students, morphed into an atmosphere swirling with propaganda, intolerance, and hate.

During these trying times, it is important for Jewish students to have an outlet where they can connect with other Jewish students throughout the country, and access resources and tools to help address and combat antisemitism on their campuses. Our CampUs United was created with these goals in mind.

According to their website, “Our CampUs United is an innovative online platform designed to empower Jewish students with the knowledge, resources and tools necessary to take action against antisemitism, build community through joy, and lead meaningful change on their campuses.

Built for students, by students, Our CampUs United – an affiliate of the nonprofit organization StandWithUs – serves as a central hub for resource pages with step-by-step strategies, email templates and scenario-based guides to help students effectively navigate and overcome antisemitic incidents and infringements of their rights.”

Our CampUs United was created by two advocates ~ Yasmeen Ohebsion, in partnership with human rights activist and business leader Mandana Dayani (who happens to be our speaker at this year’s Presidents Dinner). You can read more about Mandana Dayani by clicking here.

While the conference was well-done and highly informative, after four days of focusing solely on antisemitism and anti-Zionism, I was left with a heavy heart. In those moments, I have to remind myself that even though things seem incredibly dark right now, it is important to look for the glimmers of hope.

While fighting Jew hatred and anti-Zionism may feel like an uphill battle, we must focus on what we CAN do. Every program, every ally, every truth spoken makes a world of difference.

To hear more from Mandana Dayani, please join us for this year's Presidents Dinner, which will be held on Sunday, May 18th beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Boonshoft CJCE.

