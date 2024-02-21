Let’s Talk About Antisemitism

Antisemitism has long been an issue in our world. It seemed, at least for a short time, that things were moving in the right direction. However, in recent years, we have seen an increase in antisemitic acts ~ including hate crimes, hate speech, vandalism, and targeted attacks. One of the most notable targeted attacks occurred on October 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

Then October 7, 2023 occurred. Hamas savagely killed over 1,200 people in Israel and took over 250 people hostage. It was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust. After October 7th, instead of people collectively supporting Jews and Israel for their right to exist, we witnessed an alarming increase in antisemitism. Our community was mourning for those who lost their lives and praying for the safe return of the hostages, while also questioning their own personal safety ~ for nothing more than simply being Jewish.

The surge in antisemitism has caused some, out of fear of retaliation and harm, to hide who they are ~ maybe it’s a college student choosing not to wear his kippah, or a woman hiding her Star of David necklace in her shirt while at work. Perhaps it’s the parents who chooses not to attend an event for Jewish families, or the fervent Israel supporter taking down the flag in their yard.

One thing has become abundantly clear over the past 4 ½ months – we are facing an antisemitism crisis. This new wave of antisemitism is much more complex than many of us have dealt with in recent years.

While we may not be able to eradicate antisemitism, it is important that we educate ourselves and stay abreast of this ongoing situation. There are several excellent free events coming up over the next week that address antisemitism in our world today:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 7:00 P.M. VIA ZOOM : The Cultural Arts & Book Series continues with Rabbi Diana Fersko, author of We Need to Talk About Antisemitism. Click here to read more about this event, or you can click here to register.

: The Cultural Arts & Book Series continues with Rabbi Diana Fersko, author of We Need to Talk About Antisemitism. to read more about this event, or you can to register. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 1:30 P.M. VIA ZOOM : The Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey presents Exploring the Psychological Toll of Antisemitism on Mental Health. This event is in partnership with the Association of Jewish Psychologists. Click here for more information and to register.

: The Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey presents Exploring the Psychological Toll of Antisemitism on Mental Health. This event is in partnership with the Association of Jewish Psychologists. for more information and to register. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 7:00 P.M. VIA ZOOM : The National Council of Jewish Women (Cleveland) presents The Generational Divide: Navigating Differing Opinions About the Israeli-Hamas War. Click here for more information and to register.

: The National Council of Jewish Women (Cleveland) presents The Generational Divide: Navigating Differing Opinions About the Israeli-Hamas War. for more information and to register. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:00 P.M. VIA ZOOM : The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center presents Antisemitism: A Two-Night Virtual Summit – The Dangerous Reality We Must Confront. Click here to read more about this event and to register.

: The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center presents Antisemitism: A Two-Night Virtual Summit – The Dangerous Reality We Must Confront. to read more about this event and to register. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 7:00 P.M. VIA ZOOM : The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center concludes its program Antisemitism: A Two-Night Virtual Summit – The Dangerous Reality We Must Confront. Click here to register.

: The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center concludes its program Antisemitism: A Two-Night Virtual Summit – The Dangerous Reality We Must Confront. to register. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29 AT 6:30 P.M. VIA ZOOM: The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center presents Antisemitism: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow. Click here for more information and to register.

I hope you are able to take advantage of these learning opportunities (whether that means participating in one event, two events, or all of the events). While we can’t change what is happening in our world, we can arm ourselves with knowledge. And as we all know, “knowledge is power.”

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.