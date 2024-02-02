Something for Everyone: Find Your Connection

Here at Jewish Dayton, we strive to live our mission every day – caring for those in need, strengthening Jewish life, and creating connections among Jews- acting locally, in Israel, and around the world. CONNECTION is truly important during the cold winter months, and we hope you will join us at one of our many programs- we have a way to connect for everyone!

In January, we hosted a PJ Library star gazing event in partnership with Chabad for our young families. Families enjoyed Tu BiShvat crafts and activities, delicious treats, and awe-inspiring star gazing with the Miami Valley Astronomical Society. For more information on PJ Library enrollment and events, please contact Kate Elder at kelder@jfgd.net.