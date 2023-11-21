This Thanksgiving, Show Your Support for Israel

As we prepare to gather with family and friends on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving here in the U.S., I can’t help but think of our Jewish family in Israel. I mourn with those who have lost their loved ones. My heart breaks for the families of the hostages. I can only imagine the pain and heartache they are currently feeling. So, while I am excited to celebrate the upcoming holiday, I can’t help but feel a veil of grief lingering over me.

Many of you may feel the same way. So, what can we do to honor the victims and further support them? Two specific things come to mind.

First, when you gather on Thursday, please consider taking a moment to pray for the welfare and return of Israel’s captured and missing (please see below).

Secondly, we can further support our Israeli family by “Shopping Israeli.” Many artisans and shops are struggling financially during this difficult time. And with Chanukah quickly approaching, this is a perfect time to purchase beautiful hand-crafted items that also do good.

Below you will find a list of vendors. There is something for everyone – from clothing to Judaica, and so much more. The list even features several vendors with local ties. I would like to thank our community members who took the time to compile this list and were kind enough to share it with me.

I wish you and your loved ones a Thanksgiving full of peace.

PRAYER FOR ISRAEL

G–d of Israel, our Rock and our Redeemer,

G–d of Mercy, of Compassion,

we pray, we plead that You return these precious and beloved people […] the captured and the missing, who have cruelly and heartlessly been torn from their homes and carried off to our enemy’s territory.

We are terrified contemplating their fate and horrified at the thought of what the missing and the captured are suffering right now […] They lay beyond our reach and our capacity to save them.

And so we plead before You:

G–d of Compassion, be at their side, support them, protect them and quickly bring them back to the embrace of their families and all who love them as You have declared:

“Thus says the Lord; Behold, I will restore the captives of Jacob’s tents, and have mercy on their dwellingplaces…” [Jeremiah 30:18]

We beseech you, G–d, quickly fulfill Your word: “Here, I am with you, I will watch over you wherever you go and will bring you back to this land, indeed I will not leave you until I have done what I have said to you.” [Genesis 28:15]

ISRAELI SHOPS AND VENDORS

FEATURED

Photographers of Israel

Print shop of beautiful Israeli photography

*All proceeds are currently being donated to Israeli Kibbutzim survivors of the October 7th attack

Arugot

Natural and organic skin & hair care and makeup

*Woman owned business in Southern Israel, likely evacuated during the war

Box from the Shuk (Jerusalem)

Box of goodies from the Machane Yehuda Shuk

*Currently they are selling a Otef Gaza box supporting business from affected communities and providing goodies from the area.

Israeli Etsy

ART

Galisfy

Mirror Art

Kuchinate

Hand woven baskets, bags and other goods from a collective of artisan African asylum seekers in Israel

Asufa Design

Israeli design store

Sandra Gross Art

Acrylic paintings

Handle With Care Shop

Online shop curating the fine design items crafted in Israel

Bits of Art – Hilit

Judaica and art

The Delicate Brush

Modern Watercolor Ketubahs & Judaica Artwork

Works by Izzy Pludwinski

Hebrew Calligraphy Gallery

SheviB Glass Creations

Bold, distinctive, and functional fused glass designs

The Creative Adult

Quilted Works of Art

FOOD

Lev Haolam

Artisan subscription box from Judea and Samaria

Yoffi food gift boxes

Israeli food gifts

SKIN & BEAUTY

Salves of Jerusalem

Natural and organic balms and remedies from Jerusalem

Fre Skincare & Makeup

Chanita’s Naturals

Natural skincare and balms

HOME & DECOR

Ototo Design

Fun Kitchen Gear

Studio Armadillo

Judaica and homeware

Yahalomis

Ceramics, Judaica and Homeware

Candleroom

Artisan oils, candles, and products

Gelada

Tees and art prints

Herbal Framed

Art made from dried plants and flowers from Israel

Maiyan Ceramics

Beautiful artistic ceramics, Judaica, dishware, and planters

Yaara Ceramics

Tableware, homeware and decor

Gala Designs

Judaica and Decor

Made by Dalia

Judaica, Homeware and Candles

Meira Sitton

Fabric and Decor

Studio Cheha

Light art and decor

CLOTHING & BAGS

Holyland Civilians Clothing

Lee Coren

Bags and Wallets

Lydia Rener

Handbags

Tres TLV Clothing

Inhale Exhale

Yoga Blankets and Gear

Ripple Yoga Clothing

Ata Clothing Store

JUDAICA

Saltware Design

Very unique and special Judaica and jewelry made from salt

Kariniti

Judaica, Paper goods

Healing Mezuzah

Resin+wood designs by a soldier with PTSD and turned to art for healing

Grader Designs

Colorful metalwork Judaica

Barbara Shaw

Judaica and Jewish gifts

Divi TLV

Judaica, Jewelry and more

JEWELRY

Hagar Satat Jewelry

Muscat Jewelry

Agas and Tamar Jewelry

Shirlis Jewelry

Shlomit Ofir Jewelry

KIDS

Color Me Israel

Tie Dye kits

Mezoome Designs

Kids Gear and Fabrics

Small Talk

Kids Decor and Art

Color Your World

Israeli Coloring Books