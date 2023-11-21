img
This Thanksgiving, Show Your Support for Israel

Nov 21, 2023 | Cathy's Whim

As we prepare to gather with family and friends on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving here in the U.S., I can’t help but think of our Jewish family in Israel. I mourn with those who have lost their loved ones. My heart breaks for the families of the hostages. I can only imagine the pain and heartache they are currently feeling. So, while I am excited to celebrate the upcoming holiday, I can’t help but feel a veil of grief lingering over me.

Many of you may feel the same way. So, what can we do to honor the victims and further support them? Two specific things come to mind.

First, when you gather on Thursday, please consider taking a moment to pray for the welfare and return of Israel’s captured and missing (please see below).

Secondly, we can further support our Israeli family by “Shopping Israeli.” Many artisans and shops are struggling financially during this difficult time. And with Chanukah quickly approaching, this is a perfect time to purchase beautiful hand-crafted items that also do good.

Below you will find a list of vendors. There is something for everyone – from clothing to Judaica, and so much more. The list even features several vendors with local ties. I would like to thank our community members who took the time to compile this list and were kind enough to share it with me.

I wish you and your loved ones a Thanksgiving full of peace.

PRAYER FOR ISRAEL

G–d of Israel, our Rock and our Redeemer,

G–d of Mercy, of Compassion,

we pray, we plead that You return these precious and beloved people […] the captured and the missing, who have cruelly and heartlessly been torn from their homes and carried off to our enemy’s territory.

We are terrified contemplating their fate and horrified at the thought of what the missing and the captured are suffering right now […] They lay beyond our reach and our capacity to save them.

And so we plead before You:

G–d of Compassion, be at their side, support them, protect them and quickly bring them back to the embrace of their families and all who love them as You have declared:

“Thus says the Lord; Behold, I will restore the captives of Jacob’s tents, and have mercy on their dwellingplaces…” [Jeremiah 30:18]

We beseech you, G–d, quickly fulfill Your word: “Here, I am with you, I will watch over you wherever you go and will bring you back to this land, indeed I will not leave you until I have done what I have said to you.” [Genesis 28:15]

ISRAELI SHOPS AND VENDORS
FEATURED
Photographers of Israel 
Print shop of beautiful Israeli photography
*All proceeds are currently being donated to Israeli Kibbutzim survivors of the October 7th attack

Arugot 
Natural and organic skin & hair care and makeup
*Woman owned business in Southern Israel, likely evacuated during the war

Box from the Shuk (Jerusalem) 
Box of goodies from the Machane Yehuda Shuk
*Currently they are selling a Otef Gaza box supporting business from affected communities and providing goodies from the area.

Israeli Etsy

ART
Photographers of Israel 
Print shop of beautiful Israeli photography
*All proceeds are currently being donated to Israeli Kibbutzim survivors of the October 7th attack

Galisfy 
Mirror Art

Kuchinate
Hand woven baskets, bags and other goods from a collective of artisan African asylum seekers in Israel

Asufa Design
Israeli design store

Sandra Gross Art 
Acrylic paintings

Handle With Care Shop
Online shop curating the fine design items crafted in Israel

Bits of Art – Hilit 
Judaica and art

The Delicate Brush
Modern Watercolor Ketubahs & Judaica Artwork

Works by Izzy Pludwinski
Hebrew Calligraphy Gallery

SheviB Glass Creations
Bold, distinctive, and functional fused glass designs

The Creative Adult
Quilted Works of Art

FOOD
Box from the Shuk (Jerusalem) 
Box of goodies from the Machane Yehuda Shuk
*Currently they are selling a Otef Gaza box supporting business from affected communities and providing goodies from the area.

Lev Haolam 
Artisan subscription box from Judea and Samaria

Yoffi food gift boxes 
Israeli food gifts

SKIN & BEAUTY
Salves of Jerusalem 
Natural and organic balms and remedies from Jerusalem

Fre Skincare & Makeup

Arugot 
Natural and organic skin & hair care and makeup
*Woman owned business in Southern Israel, likely evacuated during the war

Chanita’s Naturals 
Natural skincare and balms

HOME & DECOR
Ototo Design
Fun Kitchen Gear

Studio Armadillo
Judaica and homeware

Yahalomis
Ceramics, Judaica and Homeware

Candleroom
Artisan oils, candles, and products

Gelada
Tees and art prints

Herbal Framed
Art made from dried plants and flowers from Israel

Maiyan Ceramics 
Beautiful artistic ceramics, Judaica, dishware, and planters

Yaara Ceramics
Tableware, homeware and decor

Gala Designs 
Judaica and Decor

Made by Dalia 
Judaica, Homeware and Candles

Meira Sitton
Fabric and Decor

Studio Cheha
Light art and decor

CLOTHING & BAGS
Holyland Civilians Clothing

Gelada
Tees and art prints

Kuchinate
Hand woven baskets, bags and other goods from a collective of artisan African asylum seekers in Israel

Lee Coren
Bags and Wallets

Lydia Rener
Handbags

Tres TLV Clothing

Inhale Exhale
Yoga Blankets and Gear

Ripple Yoga Clothing 

Ata Clothing Store

JUDAICA
Saltware Design
Very unique and special Judaica and jewelry made from salt

Kariniti
Judaica, Paper goods

Healing Mezuzah
Resin+wood designs by a soldier with PTSD and turned to art for healing

Maiyan Ceramics
Beautiful artistic ceramics, Judaica, dishware, and planters

Grader Designs
Colorful metalwork Judaica

Handle With Care Shop
Online shop curating the fine design items crafted in Israel

Gala Designs 
Judaica and Decor

Studio Armadillo
Judaica and homeware

Barbara Shaw
Judaica and Jewish gifts

Yahalomis
Ceramics, Judaica and Homeware

Made by Dalia
Judaica, Homeware and Candles

Asufa Design
Israeli design store

Bits of Art – Hilit
Judaica and art

Divi TLV
Judaica, Jewelry and more

JEWELRY
Hagar Satat Jewelry 

Muscat Jewelry

Agas and Tamar Jewelry 

Shirlis Jewelry

Shlomit Ofir Jewelry

KIDS
Color Me Israel
Tie Dye kits

Mezoome Designs
Kids Gear and Fabrics

Small Talk
Kids Decor and Art

Color Your World
Israeli Coloring Books

