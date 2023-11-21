This Thanksgiving, Show Your Support for Israel

As we prepare to gather with family and friends on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving here in the U.S., I can’t help but think of our Jewish family in Israel. I mourn with those who have lost their loved ones. My heart breaks for the families of the hostages. I can only imagine the pain and heartache they are currently feeling. So, while I am excited to celebrate the upcoming holiday, I can’t help but feel a veil of grief lingering over me.
Many of you may feel the same way. So, what can we do to honor the victims and further support them? Two specific things come to mind.
First, when you gather on Thursday, please consider taking a moment to pray for the welfare and return of Israel’s captured and missing (please see below).
Secondly, we can further support our Israeli family by “Shopping Israeli.” Many artisans and shops are struggling financially during this difficult time. And with Chanukah quickly approaching, this is a perfect time to purchase beautiful hand-crafted items that also do good.
Below you will find a list of vendors. There is something for everyone – from clothing to Judaica, and so much more. The list even features several vendors with local ties. I would like to thank our community members who took the time to compile this list and were kind enough to share it with me.
I wish you and your loved ones a Thanksgiving full of peace.
PRAYER FOR ISRAEL
G–d of Israel, our Rock and our Redeemer,
G–d of Mercy, of Compassion,
we pray, we plead that You return these precious and beloved people […] the captured and the missing, who have cruelly and heartlessly been torn from their homes and carried off to our enemy’s territory.
We are terrified contemplating their fate and horrified at the thought of what the missing and the captured are suffering right now […] They lay beyond our reach and our capacity to save them.
And so we plead before You:
G–d of Compassion, be at their side, support them, protect them and quickly bring them back to the embrace of their families and all who love them as You have declared:
“Thus says the Lord; Behold, I will restore the captives of Jacob’s tents, and have mercy on their dwellingplaces…” [Jeremiah 30:18]
We beseech you, G–d, quickly fulfill Your word: “Here, I am with you, I will watch over you wherever you go and will bring you back to this land, indeed I will not leave you until I have done what I have said to you.” [Genesis 28:15]
ISRAELI SHOPS AND VENDORS
FEATURED
Photographers of Israel
Print shop of beautiful Israeli photography
*All proceeds are currently being donated to Israeli Kibbutzim survivors of the October 7th attack
Arugot
Natural and organic skin & hair care and makeup
*Woman owned business in Southern Israel, likely evacuated during the war
Box from the Shuk (Jerusalem)
Box of goodies from the Machane Yehuda Shuk
*Currently they are selling a Otef Gaza box supporting business from affected communities and providing goodies from the area.
ART
Galisfy
Mirror Art
Kuchinate
Hand woven baskets, bags and other goods from a collective of artisan African asylum seekers in Israel
Asufa Design
Israeli design store
Sandra Gross Art
Acrylic paintings
Handle With Care Shop
Online shop curating the fine design items crafted in Israel
Bits of Art – Hilit
Judaica and art
The Delicate Brush
Modern Watercolor Ketubahs & Judaica Artwork
Works by Izzy Pludwinski
Hebrew Calligraphy Gallery
SheviB Glass Creations
Bold, distinctive, and functional fused glass designs
The Creative Adult
Quilted Works of Art
FOOD
Lev Haolam
Artisan subscription box from Judea and Samaria
Yoffi food gift boxes
Israeli food gifts
SKIN & BEAUTY
Salves of Jerusalem
Natural and organic balms and remedies from Jerusalem
Chanita’s Naturals
Natural skincare and balms
HOME & DECOR
Ototo Design
Fun Kitchen Gear
Studio Armadillo
Judaica and homeware
Yahalomis
Ceramics, Judaica and Homeware
Candleroom
Artisan oils, candles, and products
Gelada
Tees and art prints
Herbal Framed
Art made from dried plants and flowers from Israel
Maiyan Ceramics
Beautiful artistic ceramics, Judaica, dishware, and planters
Yaara Ceramics
Tableware, homeware and decor
Gala Designs
Judaica and Decor
Made by Dalia
Judaica, Homeware and Candles
Meira Sitton
Fabric and Decor
Studio Cheha
Light art and decor
CLOTHING & BAGS
Holyland Civilians Clothing
Gelada
Tees and art prints
Lee Coren
Bags and Wallets
Lydia Rener
Handbags
Inhale Exhale
Yoga Blankets and Gear
JUDAICA
Saltware Design
Very unique and special Judaica and jewelry made from salt
Kariniti
Judaica, Paper goods
Healing Mezuzah
Resin+wood designs by a soldier with PTSD and turned to art for healing
Grader Designs
Colorful metalwork Judaica
Barbara Shaw
Judaica and Jewish gifts
Divi TLV
Judaica, Jewelry and more
JEWELRY
Hagar Satat Jewelry
KIDS
Color Me Israel
Tie Dye kits
Mezoome Designs
Kids Gear and Fabrics
Small Talk
Kids Decor and Art
Color Your World
Israeli Coloring Books