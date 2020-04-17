2020 Yom Hashoah Virtual Observances

While we cannot gather together to honor the lives of those who perished in the Holocaust, please consider these local, national, and global resources below to observer Yom Hashoah from home.This list has been compiled in collaboration with the Jewish Federation’s Yom Hashoah Committee as well as the Dayton Holocaust Resource Center.

Saturday Evening, April 18 – Stay tuned for a special video from the Jewish Federation’s Yom Hashoah Committee. Follow the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton on Facebook at facebook.com/JFedDayton.

P2G Program – Memories in the Living Room on the Israeli Holocaust Memorial Day – Yom Ha’Shoah

April 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm Budapest / 8:00 pm Israel

We invite our entire P2G family to join our virtual remembrance of Yom Ha’Shoah led by groups of second-generation Holocaust survivors from Toledo, represented by Hazzan Ivor Lichterman, Budapest and the Western Galilee. In the intimate framework of “Memories in the Living Room,” second-generation speakers from our three communities will share their personal family stories from the time of the Holocaust. Reminiscences will be followed by Q&A and a common virtual candle lighting.

Join the event @ https://zoom.us/j/784979428

Cincinnati’s Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Canter

Facing Absence Webinar with Rachel Korazim

April 19, 2020 1 – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 at 1:00 PM | Webinar with Dr. Rachel Korazim on “Facing Absence” Registration Required REGISTER HERE

Facing Absence

For many years Holocaust (Shoa) commemoration focused on the horrible loss and its cruel details. The laws, the markings, the segregation, deportation and murder. Our songs and stories tried hopelessly to capture the pain and the indescribable suffering. We should never let them be erased and forgotten. Yet it is time for us to try and capture the memory of their lives and make them our memories. We need to understand that they did not just disappear – they left us a legacy of how of how to walk in their footsteps. Visiting the places they lived in even when all we have is a wall, an empty lot or a synagogue turned into community center – should become part of our journey.

This is an invitation to join my journey to rural Hungary in the wine land of Tokai:

We will explore the renewal of Jewish life in the beautifully renovated synagogue of Mad. We will imagine back Jewish family life as we face the empty lot where the Mikve (ritual bath) stood. We will listen to music still sung in those parts and remember the rabbis who composed it. The main centers of Jewish life nowadays are in North America and in Israel yet our memories linger on in Europe, in the land our forefathers and mothers called home. These too we are commended to remember. This program is presented in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service, and the Mayerson JCC. Link to All Humanity and Holocaust Center’s Event Listings: https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org/events/

JShoft at the Boonshoft School of Medicine Virtual Yom Hashoah Program

Monday, April 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

JShoft (Jewish medical students attending Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine) will be holding a virtual Yom Hashoah program. The program will be honoring Sam Heider, Holocaust survivor, who passed away earlier this year. Please contact Brandon Schwartz, schwartz.79@wright.edu

Remember: Live Video Stream of the Megilat Hashoah

Monday, April 20, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Megillat HaShoah/The Holocaust Scroll was specially created in order to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust by providing a scroll that can be read on Yom Hashoah.

Live stream the video at: https://www.cbahm.org/event/yomhashoah2020

Cincinnati’s Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Canter

Video Performance by Violinist Guy Braunstein

Monday, April 20, 2020 – Available on Holocaust & Humanity Center’s Facebook at noon

On Monday, April 20, watch acclaimed violinist and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Artist-in-Residence Guy Braunstein perform meaningful musical selections in honor of Holocaust remembrance. Link to All Humanity and Holocaust Center’s Event Listings: https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org/events

Cincinnati’s Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Canter

Digital Yom Hashoah Commemoration

Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at noon

Communal moment of silence at 12:15 p.m.

Virtual commemoration with a communal moment of silence at 12:15pm. If you cannot join us online, we invite you to take a moment of silence and light a candle in your home to remember those who perished in the Holocaust. Registration Required REGISTER HERE to participate in the virtual commemoration. Link to All Humanity and Holocaust Center’s Event Listings: https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org/events/

Cincinnati’s Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Canter

Virtual Speaker Series with Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

This week’s Digital Holocaust Speaker Series will feature Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler sharing her story of living in hiding as a child during the Holocaust. Registration Required REGISTER HERE to join the Zoom webinar to hear her story. Link to All Humanity and Holocaust Center’s Event Listings: https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org/events/

Cincinnati’s Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Canter

Carrying Remembrance Into the Future

Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

View local Holocaust survivor Dr. Michael Meyer’s oral history interview to learn about his experience fleeing the Holocaust. Dr. Meyer’s interview will be available on Holocaust & Humanity Center’s FACEBOOK PAGE Throughout the Day: Watch students perform poems inspired by the experiences of local Holocaust survivors and hear essays written by students reflecting on the importance of continuing to tell the stories of Holocaust survivors. Videos will be posted throughout the day on Holocaust & Humanity Center’s FACEBOOK PAGE Link to All Humanity and Holocaust Center’s Event Listings: https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org/events/

Holocaust Center Yom Hashoah Commemoration Broadcast

April 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Visit the website to join the commemoration @ https://www.holocaustcenter.org/