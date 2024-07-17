Two Mitzvah Missions. One-Hundred-Twenty-Two Sack Lunches. Thirty-Nine Cards. Five Broken Eggs.

Jewish Family Services Goes to Camp Shalom…TWICE! JFS was on a Mitzvah Mission with our Camp Shalom superheroes who performed many mitzvot!!! Click here to see photos. We even captured superhero poses!

On July 2, JFS worked with all of the campers at Camp Shalom. We read Home (Tonya Lippert, PhD), a story about homelessness through the eyes of two young children. The Seeds (younger campers) then made cards for the children at the local shelters. The Trees and Leaves (older campers) made 122 sack lunches for the guests at the St. Vincent de Paul shelters.

On July 5, JFS returned to Camp Shalom for an egg drop, but this wasn’t just any egg drop! The Trees and Leaves learned about the inequitable distribution of resources and how this can impact an individual’s ability to protect themselves. We had some great conversation about the activity and how it related to life. JFS then thanked our Camp Shalom superheroes with ICE CREAM SUNDAES. Yum!

We had a great time focusing on the Jewish values of kavod (respect), g’milut chasadim (acts of loving kindness), v’ahavta l’reacha kamocha (love your neighbor as yourself), and tzedakah (giving) with our superheroes.