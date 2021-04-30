2021 JCC Film Festival Starts June 8 — Tickets On Sale Now!

The JCC’s 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is kicking off opening night at the Dixie Twin Drive-In with the award-winning documentary Picture of His Life on Tuesday, June 8, $15 per car. DJ Butch Brown kicks off the celebration at 7PM, and the film will begin at 9PM. A delicious Israeli box dinner is available (with advanced purchase from our website JewishDayton.org for $18). The Graeter’s Ice Cream truck will also be available purchase sweet treats, as well as Dixie Twin Drive-In’s concessions.

The documentary Picture of His Life follows underwater photographer Amos Nachoum. Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, Amos has developed a unique approach, that puts him face to face with his subjects, without any protection. He swam with and photographed anacondas, giant leopard seals, great white sharks, orcas and crocodiles, but now, at the age of 65, he is about to face his ultimate challenge: to swim, face to face, unprotected with a polar bear. He tried before and barely escaped, however he is determined to give it one last shot. As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world. It has been a long and painful journey, after serving in an elite commando unit and witnessing the horrors of war, Amos searches for redemption.

This year’s festival continues online with a Virtual Film schedule featuring internationally award-winning selections of feature and documentary films that will be available during specific windows of time between June 10 and July 11 and will include three special zoom programs with directors from four of the films at no additional charge. 2021 Film Fest committee chair Michael Caruso shares his excitement for the upcoming season, “the selection committee reviewed many films in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are confident that the attendees will share our enthusiasm for the selected films!”

Virtual Films are available for $10 per film, or film lovers can purchase a season pass for $50, which includes all online films as well as Opening Night admission at the Dixie Twin Drive In. For tickets and additional information please visit our website at JewishDayton.org.

FILM SCHEDULE

June 8 – Opening Night @ the Dixie Twin Drive-In starting at 7pm

Picture of His Life starting at 9pm

$15 per car

optional Israeli Dinner for Two - $18 (Bernstein’s Catering), orders must be placed by June 3. No Israeli boxed dinners will be available for purchase at the event

VIRTUAL FILMS

June 10 – 13

June 14 - Zoom with Dani Menkin director of Picture of His Life and Aulcie

June 14 – 16

Here We Are



June 17 – 20

June 20 - Zoom with Director Tzipi Trope, facilitated by Marcy L. Paul, PhD

June 21 – 23

June 24 – 27

June 28 – 30

July 1 – 4

July 5 – 7

July 8 – 11

July 11-Zoom with Director Udi Nir