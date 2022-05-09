2022 Community Training Collaborative Virtual Summer Workshop Series

Beginning May 13, the second Friday of every month,

May – September 2022, 8:45 AM – Noon

Cost: $35.00 per session; $140.00 for the entire series.

Did you know that Jewish Family Services is part of a Training Collaborative with Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, Family Services, and Graceworks Lutheran? If you are a social worker or counselor, check out the sessions we are offering for CEUs and consider registering! CLICK HERE for more info and to register.