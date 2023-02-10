Letter from the Director: Experience Israel @ 75!

As I enter my eighth year of directing Camp Shalom, I never cease to get excited while making plans for the upcoming summer! So, I’m happy to take this opportunity to share my excitement with you! What could be better than a summer-long birthday party? Israel turns 75 this year and Camp Shalom will be celebrating! This summer, we will bring the art, cultures, cuisine, landscape, and language of Israel to camp! Each week, we will focus on a different region of Israel to explore. Campers will experience the sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of this beautiful, complex and diverse country.

Be sure to check out our new specialty camps! Our favorite camps from last year will return (hello, Willy Wonka Jr.!) We’ve added exciting new options like American Ninja Warriors Camp for your budding young ninja, as well as golf, DIY mini house art camp, and Better Babysitting. Register your camper early so they won’t miss out on their choice of specialty camps!

Campers will also get to enjoy all their favorite camp activities like sports, games, water play, arts and crafts, dance, and cooking. Have I mentioned field trips? We have exciting weekly field trips planned to destinations around the Miami Valley. Your camper will get to visit amazing parks, museums, and other locations with their camp friends. Our oldest campers, entering 6th and 7th grade, will take one

additional field trip each week.

The camp staff and I can’t wait to see your campers this summer!