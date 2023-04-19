A Story is Worth A Million Words

Like so many young adults, I started to understand what the Holocaust was all about when I read The Diary of Anne Frank and saw the movie. It made an impression on me that is still there to this day. And while there are many stories that have been shared, there are millions left untold.

At this year’s Yom Hashoah Remembrance, which will take place on Sunday, April 23rd, you will not only be able to hear stories from our local survivors, but you will also have the opportunity to take home a booklet with more information about their experiences. These folks exemplify the theme this year ~ Resilience & Strength.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to view works from the Max May & Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art and Writing Contest. Also, new this year is a program geared toward youth. You can find more information about this year’s Yom Hashoah program by clicking here.

I hope you can join us for this very intimate experience with our local survivors. I look forward to seeing you on Sunday.

