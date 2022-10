Americans and the Holocaust

Join us for a virtual tour and discussion of the exhibition at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. There is a complimentary box lunch available for pickup at Beth Abraham Synagogue on Friday, May 14, 2021 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. There is no cost for this event. Register on our website: bethabrahamdayton.org by May 5, 2021.