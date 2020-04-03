Camp Shalom Update

Dear Camp Shalom families,

I hope this letter finds you and your family healthy and well. As you may expect, the JCC of Greater Dayton, along with the Jewish Federation, is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely. At the same time, we know you have questions about Camp Shalom as you think about summer plans for your children. I hope to answer some of them here.

The Camp Shalom counselors and I have been busy planning for Summer 2020 (Let the summer begin!) We are currently planning to hold camp as scheduled: June 1-July 17. As we receive guidance from Governor DeWine and his team, we are prepared to make any necessary adjustments. We promise to keep you posted as plans evolve with our camp schedule.

We understand that there is a lot of uncertainty with both our public health and economic situations. The JCC of Greater Dayton is committed to serving our community. With that in mind, Camp Shalom will provide a full refund to families who have registered their children for camp for any reason.

I am receiving guidance from some of the very best professionals in the field of camping. As always, Camp Shalom is committed to providing a safe environment for campers and staff. As I learn about recommended best practices, I will share with you the additional health and safety measures we will be implementing at Camp Shalom.

Finally, the counselors and I have been thinking of your children! We would love to connect with them. We have posted a list of activities that your children can do from home. We have also been busy making videos with activities and projects. Please check regularly as we will continue to post new videos each week. You can find all this at www.jewishdayton.org/virtual-community Also be sure to “Like” the JCC of Greater Dayton on Facebook.

If you have any questions I encourage you to reach out to me directly. The JCC staff has been working remotely from home and we are here for you. You can send me an email at mhattenbach@jfgd.net or call me at 937-401-1550 and leave a message. I check my voicemail daily and will give you a call back.

Warm wishes for all to stay safe and healthy!

Meryl Hattenbach

Program Manager/Camp Director