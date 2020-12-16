Cathy’s WHIM – A Virtual Visit

Recently I was talking to a community member, and the topic turned to our programming throughout the pandemic. They raved about what we have provided virtually, and how it has kept the community together during this crazy year. One comment this person made, though, really meant a lot. They said, “You couldn’t have done a better job.”

Because we were faced with a year of unknowns, including at first how to translate our in-person programming into virtual programming, this comment made me feel so proud of my team. Despite much of this year being a “first” or “experimental” we were able to provide the community with robust events, programs, and educational opportunities.

As we plan for 2021, we are hoping the year will start with a sigh of relief (with the recent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine) and end with us celebrating together, as a community, in person. In the meantime, there are some wonderful things happening online.

On February 1st and 2nd, Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) will hold its first ever virtual mission to Washington D.C. Community members, political leaders, and policy makers will come together to discuss a bevy of topics, where together we will:

Ensure government resources for the institutions that keep Jewish life flourishing.

Advance laws that fight antisemitism and uphold a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

Partner to help maintain safe, inclusive, and resilient communities.

For more information, and to register, click here. JFNA is generously providing this mission at no charge.

When I was a young adult, I had the opportunity to participate in a Washington D.C. conference through United Jewish Appeal (now JFNA). One of the highlights was meeting with our senators and representatives. I am excited to have such an opportunity once again.

