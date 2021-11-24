Cathy’s Whim – Happy Chanukah

On Sunday, November 28th, many of you will gather around the menorah with family and friends to light a candle for the first night of Chanukah. This year will be extra special as we reconnect with those we were unable to celebrate with last year.

Whether you enjoy your latkes with sour cream or applesauce, or prefer sufganiyot or gelt, I wish you much warmth, light, and happiness this Chanukah season.

As a special treat, you can click here to view The Latkepalooza! Cookbook, which showcases eight delicious latke recipes – one for each night.

