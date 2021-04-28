Cathy’s Whim – Oy ~ do I have a program for you!!

On occasion, a parent will call us asking, “How do I get my child involved in young adult programming?” It is always exciting to get these calls because more often than not, parents take the initiative in deciding what is best for their adult children. So, for all those parents and grandparents, here is a great opportunity for your young family member. Make sure to read all about it, and then give them a call.

Is your child/grandchild/relative in the 20-24 year old range? Do they have a few extra hours during the week this summer? Would they like to earn a little extra money and connect in a meaningful way to the Jewish community – locally, nationally, and abroad? Then Changemakers is for them! This one-of-a-kind fellowship program, through the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), provides all of this and more.

According to JFNA, “The Jewish Changemakers Fellowship is a leadership development experience for young adults that focuses on career development, networking, and making a difference in the community. Changemakers grow their skills and contacts needed for success in a competitive job market.”

Over the course of three weeks this summer, participants meet for 12 hours each week. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate, a $350 stipend, and have access to future alumni programming. What a great foundation for community service and wonderful networking (if they are job searching).

I think about how valuable something like Changemakers would have been for me had it been available when I was a young adult. I would have happily participated, and perhaps become connected to Federation sooner.

I encourage anyone who is interested in this program for themselves, their child, grandchild, or relative to click here for more information.

