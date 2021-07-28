Cathy’s Whim – People, People, People

It’s been about a month since my last WHIM. While my intentions are to do a weekly WHIM, this summer has gotten away from me a bit. It’s been very busy here at the Federation. All staff are now back at the office, getting reacquainted with each other and meshing their respective work environments from pre-COVID with some tools utilized while working from home (like Zoom meetings). During all of this, we’ve also faced some significant changes.

Change can be a difficult thing; even in the best of circumstances, it can be hard. The Federation is in a season of change – a change in staff, a change (for some) in responsibilities, and a change in board members.

For our organization, August is the month when we see a shift in our boards. Our Annual Meeting is a time for us to thank our outgoing board members, welcome new board members, and recognize community members for their commitment to the Federation and its Agencies. This year, our award winners are:

JCC Volunteer of the Year ~ Neil Friedman

JCRC Volunteer of the Year ~ Bonnie Beaman Rice

JFS Volunteer of the Year ~ Melinda Doner

Allan Wasserman Young Leadership Award ~ Joe Saks

Past Presidents Award ~ Mark Gordon

Robert A. Shapiro Award ~ Marni Flagel

I hope you join me in congratulating this outstanding group of lay leaders. Our Annual Meeting will take place virtually on Wednesday, August 18th at 6pm. You can click here to register.

This August, we will also celebrate with Cheryl Carne and Jane Hochstein as they begin their retirements. Both Cheryl and Jane have been integral staff members for 19 years and 14 years, respectively. In appreciation for their years of service, a picnic will take place on Sunday, August 29th from 11:30am – 2pm at Polen Farm. The entire community is invited to join us as we honor these two exceptional women. The picnic will include lunch and PJ Library activities for the kids. You can click here for more information and to register.

And finally, this August will also be the month we welcome back Marc Jacob. Many of you may remember Marc from the early 2000’s, when he worked for the JCC in a variety of positions, including JCC Director. We are excited that Marc will be returning to Dayton as Senior Director, JCC.

So while change can be difficult, I am excited to celebrate all the wonderful people who have so positively impacted our Dayton Jewish community!

