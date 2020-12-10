Cathy’s WHIM – Sharing the Light on Chanukah

This time of year, we usually gather with family and friends to celebrate the wonder and warmth of Chanukah. Like everything else in 2020, Chanukah looks a little different.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all of us; many of us know firsthand of someone who has been sick, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, today I heard a rather eye-opening statistic from a local doctor. The number of their patients who were COVID-19 positive in October was equal to the combined positive cases they saw from March through September. As if that is not bad enough, they saw twice the number of COVID-19 positive patients in November as they did in October.

This is an incredibly scary time. We know the importance of staying home. We know that if we must go out in public, it is critical we take proper precautions and remain vigilant. We know that this pandemic will end. And yet, the fear, and quite frankly, sadness that many of us are experiencing can feel oppressive at times.

There are ways we can elevate our mental health ~ exercising, practicing gratitude, and laughing are among a few ways we can brighten these dark days. One way I like to center myself is to look at beautiful pictures of nature. According to psychologists, even looking at nature pictures for a few short minutes can make a vast difference in one’s mood.

Just as the glow of the Chanukah menorah can add light to our world, I hope these pictures in the link below add a bit of light to your life.

Wishing you and your loved ones a warm, safe Chanukah.

Click here to view the photos.

