Cathy’s Whim – Support for Israel

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton has always been a fervent supporter of Israel. We believe in Israel’s right to exist as a safe and sovereign state. At this perilous time, it is incumbent on us to stay informed of the current situation in Israel and take action when necessary.

There are several things we can do during this arduous time:

Stay informed, as updates come in, through emails from the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC). You can also go to jewishfederations.org for updates. Send letters of support to our friends in Israel (you may send them to JCRC Director Marcy L. Paul, PhD at mpaul@jfgd.net, who will forward them to our Partnership2Gether region). Contact members of Congress and urge them to publicly stand with Israel and support its right to defend its citizens. Make a donation to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, designated for the The Fund for the Victims of Terror, established by the Jewish Agency and supported with special allocations from our entire Jewish Federation system. You may also make an online donation directly to Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) by clicking here.

In a statement released today by Mark Wilf (JFNA Chair, Board of Trustees) and David Butler (JFNA Chair, Israel and Overseas Committee), they shared, “When Jews are in trouble anywhere in the world, we in the Jewish Federation system do not wait to be asked for help. Instead, we reach out and ask what is needed, and then we deliver that help. That is exactly what we did yesterday, calling each of our core partners to determine what extraordinary needs have arisen during this crisis.”

Jewish Federations around the country are raising extra funds in support of JFNA to send overseas. Your donation covers support for the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) to replenish the Victims of Terror Fund that provides immediate cash relief to victims and their families within 24 hours after an attack, to work with the recently arrived Ethiopian Olim who are experiencing great trauma from this violence, and to support the MASA students who have just arrived in the country. It will also support the Israel Trauma Coalition and the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

It is our hope that this situation resolves quickly. We pray for the injured and mourn for those who have lost their lives.





