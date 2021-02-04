Cathy’s WHIM – Supporting Innovation

When our Innovation Grants program was launched almost 10 years ago, the idea was to support unique, one-of-a-kind, and collaborative programs in our Dayton Jewish community. Over the years, we have seen many initiatives take shape; however, one in particular has grown from an idea to an integral part of Jewish Dayton.

Since its inception, the Dayton Jewish Chorale has delighted us with their harmonious voices. They have celebrated with us at events such as Yom Ha’atzmaut, mourned with us at our annual Yom Hashoah remembrance, and entertained us at a variety of other performances throughout the community.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from having in-person events, the Chorale is still performing, as you can see from this video.

While the Innovation Grants program is on hold this year, we are looking forward to bringing it back for 2022. Look for more information regarding applications this fall.

