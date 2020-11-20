Cathy’s WHIM – Twice As Nice

Admittedly, inspiration doesn’t always come to me on a regular basis. And, on a rare occasion, I have two things that simultaneously inspire me. This is one of those occasions.

Last week, I had the honor of attending the University of Dayton’s Kristallnacht commemoration. This year’s event was streamed online, however there were several people who were invited to attend in person. I was fortunate enough to be one of those people. Crystal Sullivan, executive director of Campus Ministry, planned the commemoration. Participants included Shelley Inglis (executive director of the Human Rights Center), and the incredibly talented World Music Choir.

While this year’s commemoration looked different than prior years, UD did an outstanding job of working around the roadblocks put in our way by COVID-19. It was an inspiring evening.

As I sat there listening to the program, I was humbled by our unique relationship with UD. Whether it’s the World Music Choir’s performance each year at Yom Hashoah, or the collaboration between Shelley Inglis or Amy Anderson (assistant provost for Global and Intercultural Affairs) and Marcy Paul, our JCRC director, UD has proven to be an incredible resource for our community, for which I am so very grateful.

The second source of inspiration came this past Sunday, when I participated in a LIFE & LEGACY webinar with Dr. Eric Weiner, who spoke about leaving a legacy. A legacy isn’t just about leaving a financial gift, but rather, who are you? What are your values? How do you want to be remembered, and what words of wisdom do you want to leave for your loved ones?

Dr. Weiner discussed ways to convey this information, including the creation of an ethical will and leaving behind inspirational videos for your loved ones. His words made a deep impact on me. While I don’t have any surviving children, there are many people in my life I hope to inspire ~ my sisters, nephews, and many close friends.

After some thinking, I realized there was something I could leave behind that would not only speak to my legacy, but provide the recipients with a wonderful way to remember a very special time in my life, which I was fortunate enough to share with those closest to me.

After my mother died, I took a four-month road trip throughout the United States and Canada. Along the way, I was joined by my sisters and different friends. It was an amazing experience. I chronicled my journey on a blog called Katrinka Travels. So, I’ve decided to take the pictures and memories from the trip, turn them into a book, and give them to those that were a part of this journey with me.

As we approach the end of what has been an extremely difficult year, I encourage you to take some time to think about what you envision for your legacy.

Click here to read Shelley Inglis’ remarks from Remembering Kristallnacht in 2020.

Click here to watch Dr. Weiner’s LIFE & LEGACY presentation.

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.