Chanukah on Ice ~ Fun for the Entire Family

I was recently at lunch with someone who was reminiscing about the good old days at the JCC. They spoke of the bustling community center and how they remember dropping off their children there and participating in exercise classes. They spoke fondly of the connections they made there.

Speaking about the past got me thinking about the present. There have been lots of changes over the past 30+ years. While some of the needs are the same, the way these needs are delivered may look a little different. We are meeting people where they are at this point in time. And we continue to provide very successful programs that are packed with families having a blast!

If you have ever attended any of our PJ Library events, such as Shabbat in the Park or Down on the Farm, you know how amazing these events are. We typically see almost 200 people at these events.

Recently our PJ Library co-hosted a Havdalah event with Chabad of Greater Dayton. Participants lit Havdalah candles and enjoyed an evening of stargazing and trivia. Over 120 people participated in this fun filled night.

If you missed this event, don’t despair! We have another family event coming up this Sunday, December 18th. Chanukah on Ice will take place from 6:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at South Metro Sports in Centerville. We will celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting and delicious sufganiyot (donuts). Then attendees can choose from a variety of activities such as ice skating, basketball, volleyball, ping-pong, pickleball, and cornhole.

There is still time to register for this event.

