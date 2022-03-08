From the Desk of Miss Meryl

Dear Parents,

Summer 2022 is all about exploring! Exploration is how children learn about the world around them and themselves.

This summer we will explore the beautiful Miami Valley through field trips to exciting destinations. All campers will participate in one field trip a week. Our oldest campers (Trees- entering grades 6 and 7) will have an additional field trip each week.

We’ll also explore our interests! As you look through our 2022 summer camp brochure, you’ll notice that we’re offering a variety of specialty camps that will appeal to campers of all ages. We invite your camper to enroll in a camp for something they already enjoy or even try something completely new! All our specialty camps will be led by experienced instructors who will guide your camper through exciting projects and experiences.

We still plan to fill our camp days with fun and engaging activities that your campers love such as games, sports, cooking, crafts, water play and Judaism. But this summer we’re offering more choices for your camper to learn and grow.

We can’t wait to see your camper this summer!