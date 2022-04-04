Global Updates

While we have been keeping a very close eye on what has been happening in Ukraine, significant tragedies have been happening in Israel. I am sure many of you have heard about the recent terrorist attacks.

One of these attacks took the life of Yazan Falah, a Druze Border Police Officer. His aunt, Janan Falah, was the Academic Chair in Israel for our Partnership2Gether (P2G) region. Marcy Paul, former Senior Director of JCRC, worked closely with Janan in her previous role as the Academic Chair in the U.S. for our P2G region.

I got to know Janan through many P2G experiences. The first Druze woman to earn a PhD in Israel, Janan is an incredibly intelligent, warm, and passionate person. The Druze community has demonstrated solidarity with the Jewish community in Israel since its founding in 1948. And we stand in solidarity with all Israelis during this difficult time and send prayers and condolences to all the families who lost loved ones.

