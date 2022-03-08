Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

Throughout the years, Jewish Federations of North America and its partner agencies have raised much needed funds to help global Jewry. Their work continues today.

In times of crisis, the worldwide Jewish community comes together to raise money to address extraordinary needs. Sadly, our friends and family in Ukraine are facing a crisis.

JFNA is currently collecting emergency funds for Ukraine, which will focus on the following:

Humanitarian support including first aid, basic necessities such as food, medicine and clothing, and medical support.

Transportation to bring displaced people to the borders or safe facilities, and temporary housing either in Ukraine or while they wait to make Aliyah or shelter outside the conflict zone.

Security grants to small Jewish organizations across Ukraine.

Deployment of additional staff and materials to deliver this work in the field.

JFNA’s goal is to raise $20 million for this effort; currently they have raised close to $10 million. Every little bit helps push them closer to their goal. If you would like to help provide financial support for JFNA’s Ukraine Crisis Fund, please click here.

Earlier this week, JFNA partnered with UJA-Federation of New York to bring the community voices from the field in a system-wide webinar. Speakers shared updates on the heartbreaking reality of living through a war and the heroic humanitarian efforts our Federations are supporting. If you missed the webinar, you can view the recording by clicking here.

We also received a comprehensive update from JFNA. Click here to read the latest report.

Additionally, another Ukraine Update webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 9th at 12pm. To register, click here.

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.