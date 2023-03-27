Israel Update

We have heard from our friends in Israel and from members in our Jewish community how concerned they are about the situation in Israel. Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) has been in numerous conversations with leaders in the Israeli government, discussing their concern regarding the dire situation in Israel and the danger to the future of the state.

As one of the Jewish Federations that makes up JFNA, we support their efforts. Please click here to read the statement containing the most up to date information of what is happening in Israel and the involvement of JFNA.

