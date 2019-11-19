JCC Children’s Theatre is now JCC YOUTH Theatre!

JCC Children’s Theatre, a program open to kids in 3rd through 12th grade, is now named JCC Youth Theatre. The decision was made following some very exciting and substantial changes to the theatre program over the last few years. In 2016, the theatre program was expanded from 3rd through 8th grade to include kids in 2nd through 12th grades. Then in 2017, the program was restricted to 3rd through 12th graders when it became apparent that the demands of the theatre program were too much for some of the younger kids. With the expansion of the age ranges and the overall growth of the program, there is now a wide age-range of kids taking part in this amazing theatre experience. We feel that the name “JCC Youth Theatre” more accurately reflects the scope of our program.

For more information about Youth Theatre, click here.