JCC Preschool and Day Camp Target Reopening on June 8

We have set target dates to open our JCC Preschool on June 8 and JCC Summer Camp on June 8, allowing our staff the time to put in place all mandatory and best practices of the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan and Stay Safe Ohio order connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. These target dates are based on estimations our staff have made in order to prepare and fully comply with requirements and best practices put forward by the State of Ohio as well as nationwide best practices from Jewish Community Centers of America. Our target date is subject to change as our staff works to conform to these operational adjustments.

JCC Preschool will resume operations at the Boonshoft Center for Jewish Culture and Education in Centerville. Childcare for a reduced number of children, 6 weeks to 5 years of age, will be available with staggered drop-off times between the hours of 8AM – 9AM and pick-up times from 4 – 5PM. Currently, full-time childcare families will have first priority for the limited spots available. Typically, our summer program for preschool takes on a “camp” feel with field trips. While we may be able to retain certain aspects of our Preschool “camp”, field trips will not be available due to the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible Restart plan and the Stay Safe Ohio order.

JCC’s Camp Shalom Summer Camp will be held this summer at Temple Beth Or in Washington Township. Full-time Day-Camp for a reduced number of children 6 – 13 years of age will resume with staggered drop-off times between the hours of 8AM – 9AM and pick-up times from 4 – 5PM. Typically, our summer program for Camp Shalom includes field trips and overnight camp experiences. While we may be able to retain certain aspects of our traditional “day-camp”, sport lessons, swimming, field trips, and overnight camp experiences will not be available due to the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible Restart plan and the Stay Safe Ohio order.

In order to best protect the families and staff involved in our Preschool experience this summer,– the Boonshoft CJCE facility will not be open to the public until further notice. In addition, non-preschool staff will be kept to a minimum within the Boonshoft CJCE, and non-camp staff will be kept to a minimum within Temple Beth Or.

We know how integral both our Camp Shalom and Preschool programs are to both our Jewish community, as well as the Greater Dayton community. We look forward to being able to serve this vital need in a way that helps our community safely take a step forward on the road to the new normal.