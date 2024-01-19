Jewish Dayton: In Our Own Words

Welcome to the first edition of the Jewish Dayton blog! This weekly blog will provide information and insight into the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton and its agencies. This first edition features two articles about Israel- we hope you enjoy!

JFNA Israel Response Fund – Dayton Response

The terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, changed our world in ways we truly could not comprehend. The worldwide Jewish community has felt a range of emotions from disbelief and anger to despair and sadness. The ongoing mental and emotional toll has been incomprehensible – and we know that the physical and financial needs of our fellow Jews in Israel are unfathomable.

While we cannot alleviate all of the financial needs, Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) launched the Israel Emergency Campaign immediately after the attacks. A lofty goal of $500,000,000 was set. The goal was quickly surpassed, and the total funds raised continues to grow.

The following is a broad overview of the JFNA funds which have already been allocated and are providing critical financial support for the people of Israel. JFNA has worked diligently to allocate for everything from basic needs like water, food, and shelter to ongoing mental and emotional resources, to funds for the rebuilding of communities destroyed – and beyond. For a full allocation accounting, please contact Janese R. Sweeny at jsweeny@jfgd.net.

Total funds raised: $762,160,790

Total funds allocated: $265,766,533

Fund raised from Dayton: $854,000

Of the funds which have been sent to JFNA from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, 20% of donations were received from the general community.

We want to thank you for the incredible outpouring of financial support from the Dayton community. Members from both the Jewish community and the greater Dayton general community stepped up in extraordinary ways. We are so proud of our community and are sincerely grateful for your generosity. Your dollars are already making a real difference in Israel and will continue to do so for years to come.

Local Daytonian travels to Israel with the help of SEEDS

Last year, the Seeds project was launched for all Jewish youth in our community in order to help families with the high cost of raising children Jewishly. The Seeds program helped two Jewish Dayton students visit Israel this summer, one who attended a six-week Camp Ramah experience, and one who attended the JCC Maccabi games in Israel. Below are a few words from one of the participants, Joey W.

Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go to Israel. I have also always loved baseball. To be able to play baseball in Israel was the best experience I could have ever wished for. One of the highlights of my trip was the opening ceremonies. It was amazing to have so many Jews in one place celebrating together. When everyone was singing Hatikvah it brought a tear to my eye. It made me think about everything that I had gone through for me to get there. I was able to do the thing I love in a place I love.

Other highlights of my trip were visiting the Kotel and meeting my aunt and cousins. I’d wanted to go to the Kotel since I was 2 years old. It gave me chills knowing that everyone who is davening directs their energy to the Kotel. This was a place that I had dreamt about going to for so long, and it was even better than I expected. I finally got to meet my aunt and cousins. I had heard of them, but I actually got to know them. It made me so happy to have the opportunity to meet my family in person for the first time. I am so grateful to Root One, JCC Maccabi, The Jewish Federation of Dayton, my grandparents, and everyone else involved in giving me the greatest experience of my life.