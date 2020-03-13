JewishDayton COVID-19 Update – JCC Preschool Closure

Things are quickly evolving as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect our children and staff’s health, and fulfill our responsibilities to slow the spread of COVID-19, it has become necessary for us to make the difficult decision to close our preschool, effective end of business on Tuesday, March 17. We anticipate reopening on Monday, April 6.

Our agency offices will remain open, however we will not have any events or public gatherings. We are committed to keeping you updated about this rapidly changing situation.

For ongoing updates, please visit the link here.