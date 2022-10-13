JFS – Let’s Do A Knitzvah!

Let’s do a KNITZVAH!

Monday, October 3 – Friday, December 2, 2022

Calling all our craft community members…Let’s do a KNITZVAH!

The KNITZVAH is already underway! Monday, October 3 – Friday, December 2, 2022, JFS will welcome your hand-knitted, crocheted, or sewn donations of hats, scarves, lap blankets, socks, or gloves to help make our Chanukah outreach extra special (and fuzzy).

For questions or to schedule a drop off, please contact Jacquelyn Archie at jarchie@jfgd.net or by calling 937-610-1555.