JFS: Sharing Your Joy at Passover

Share your joy at Passover! Do you have a favorite photo of nature that brings you joy? Share that joy with others! You can submit your photos to Jewish Family Services and
we will use them to create Passover cards as part of our holiday outreach. Email photos to Jacquelyn Archie at jarchie@jfgd.net by March 10.
The Share Your Joy Program runs February 20 – March 10.
