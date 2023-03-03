Party with a Purpose

On February 18th, the JCC held its A Night In Vegas fundraiser for the first time since 2020. Normally I play in the Texas Hold’em tournament, but this year I had the honor of being a blackjack dealer. It was a blast! I wasn’t the only one who had fun though. The over 100 people in attendance also had a great time, partying with the purpose of raising money for the JCC.

I was so inspired when I heard feedback from attendees, who, in addition to Texas Hold’em and blackjack, played roulette, euchre, and mah jongg. People also enjoyed karaoke (which was super fun to watch!), food, a silent auction, and a stellar performance from Dayton’s very own Rubi Girls.

I was quickly reminded how important it is for each of us to set aside time in our lives to have some fun. In today’s bustling world, it can be easy to forget to stop and enjoy ourselves. Events like the JCC fundraiser are great because not only do you have the opportunity to have a great time, but you also are making a difference for Jewish Dayton.

You can check out pictures from the night by CLICKING HERE.

