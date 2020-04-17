Premier Produce One Offering Grocery Produce Boxes

Are you looking for fresh produce and fruit? Check out our Corporate Sponsor Premier Produce One’s website where you can purchase a box of fresh fruit or produce. They even offer curbside pickup! Want to pay it forward? Premier Produce One offers the option to purchase a box for a Health Care Hero. What a great opportunity to give back to those who are serving on the front lines.
Premier Produce One has been a long time Corporate sponsor for many of our community events, including JCC Youth Theatre, JCC Women’s Seder, and the Jewish Federation’s Presidents Dinner. They’ve always gone above and beyond for us, we take comfort seeing that same care being given to the Dayton community at large. Click here to visit their website to place your order.