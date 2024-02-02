Something for Everyone: Find Your Connection

Here at Jewish Dayton, we strive to live our mission every day – caring for those in need, strengthening Jewish life, and creating connections among Jews- acting locally, in Israel, and around the world. CONNECTION is truly important during the cold winter months, and we hope you will join us at one of our many programs- we have a way to connect for everyone!

In January, we hosted a PJ Library star gazing event in partnership with Chabad for our young families. Families enjoyed Tu BiShvat crafts and activities, delicious treats, and awe-inspiring star gazing with the Miami Valley Astronomical Society. For more information on PJ Library enrollment and events, please contact Kate Elder at kelder@jfgd.net.

We also hosted a fun game night for our Boomers Group. We enjoyed games, drinks and nosh, and music. Sharing laughs was just what everyone needed! We would love to connect with you and have you join us for future events! For more information about the Boomer Group, please contact Stacy Emoff at semoff@jfdgd.net for more information.

Please check out the community calendar for a full listing of our events and programs. We hope to see you soon!