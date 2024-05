We hope everyone had a wonderful Passover! It was a very nice time for our community to come together and celebrate the freedom and perserverance of the Jewish people. It was also a difficult time, as we know there are still over 100 hostages being held captive in Gaza. We continue to hope for their safe return and pray that they will be at their families’ seder tables next year.

Please enjoy these pictures from our Women’s Seder, and the JCC Preschool and Hillel Academy Seder.