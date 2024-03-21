The Aftermath of October 7th in Israel

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Israel focused discussions this week. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton hosted one Zoom and two in-person panels on the aftermath of October 7. The stories- at times- were difficult to hear, but it is important that we bear witness and continue to share what happened that tragic day.
On their recent trip to Israel, Amy Bloom and Marci Vandersluis met Israeli Hagit Halperin. Hagit’s family (husband and children) are all serving in the IDF. We joined her via Zoom where she shared her account of life in Israel, as she tries to get back to “normal life” as she waits for her family to safely return from the war.
Israelis Klil, Eitan, Gitit, and Inor traveled from Israel to speak to our community about how they survived the terrorist attacks on October 7. Klil and Inor were attending the Nova Music Festival when terrorists murdered hundreds of festival goers, and Eitan and Gitit sheltered in their safe rooms for hours and hours to survive. Their stories of bravery and hope were truly moving.
Marci Vandersluis, Amy Bloom, Devorah Mangel, and Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz shared their stories from their recent trips to Israel in the wake of the atrocities of the October 7. They showcased the resiliency and hope of the Israelis as they look to rebuilding their lives and look towards the future.