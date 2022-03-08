The Big Shift

Every December 31st, people from all around the globe bid farewell to the current year, while looking forward to a new year filled with hope, good health, and happiness. Many set New Year’s Resolutions – to lose weight, save money, quit smoking, be kinder…the list goes on.

The past two years, though, have felt incredibly different. When we shifted from 2020 to 2021, many of us (myself included) thought perhaps the pandemic was behind us. We looked forward to a new year filled with the promise of a “return to normalcy.”

While strides were made with the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations, we continued to face hurdles, namely with virus variants. Now, as we shift from 2021 to 2022, we find ourselves dealing with yet another variant and increasing infections.

I don’t think many of us anticipated in March of 2020 that we would be dealing with the pandemic in January 2022. And while we have seen the good in people during this extended time of uncertainty, we have regrettably also seen the worst in people. I’m sure many of us have read about a disgruntled airline passenger, or seen footage of a customer verbally assaulting a store clerk and thought, “What is wrong with people?”

The pandemic has fatigued many of us, and unfortunately, we see the symptoms of this come through via eroded patience, kindness, and overall mental health. We have seen multiple paradigm shifts in society. Demand is higher than supply right now in many genres (housing, household goods, employment, etc.). Plans change at a moment’s notice.

Our organization is no exception to seeing the effects of these paradigm shifts. Over the past year, we have faced numerous personnel changes. Several people retired. Others experienced a renewed desire for personal and professional growth outside of our organization. As 2022 begins, we continue to see these factors play a role in our staffing.

Currently, we have several positions we are looking to fill, including a JCRC Director and Early Childhood Director. Our current JCRC Director Marcy Paul has accepted a position as the new Consortium Director for the Western Galilee, Israel Partnership2Gether program. Our Early Childhood Director Audrey MacKenzie will be retiring at the end of this school year. As we work to fill these positions, please contact us if you or someone you know is interested. You can click below to view these job postings on Indeed.

So, despite the uncertainties we face, the best we can do is move forward with a positive attitude, patience, abundant kindness, and look forward to brighter days ahead.

