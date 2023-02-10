The cool place to be right now is in Dayton!

It’s no secret that I adore Dayton. Since I moved here over 10 years ago, I have fallen in love with the city and surrounding areas. There is so much to do, so much to see, and the city has so much to offer. I am especially fond of Jewish Dayton.

When we started the Jewish Dayton Dreams Project in 2017, one of the initiatives that came to the forefront was to market Dayton as a great place to live Jewishly. So how do we convey this message not only to our community, but to those who may be thinking of relocating to the Miami Valley?

Over the past few years, we have worked hard to come up with ways to market our community. And what could be better than a video featuring our very own community members, sharing their own personal thoughts about what they love about living Jewishly in Dayton? You can check out the video by clicking here – I would love to hear your feedback after you watch it! This video is featured on our website, YouTube channel, and will be shared with other communities so that people can see what we have to offer.

And speaking of what we have to offer, on Saturday, February 18th, you are invited to join us for the JCC’s A Night In Vegas Fundraiser. This fun night will feature a Texas Hold’em tournament, music, karaoke, appetizers and desserts, blackjack, euchre, raffle drawing, door prizes and more!

Plus, this year, we will feature our NEW automatic Mahj Jongg table, which takes the game to a whole new level! This is an incredible night you do not want to miss. For more information and to register, click here.

