The Impact of Art

Art has always played an important part in my life. I love viewing, collecting, and creating art. This passion is the lens through which I view the world.

Art has many important connections to significant historical events. During WWII, creating art through writings, drawings, paintings, music, and more helped sustain many Holocaust survivors. To this day, many of these pieces continue to tell the stories of those who endured this tragic time in our history. These works provide us with an intimate glimpse into their lives.

For the last 25 + years, the Max May and Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art and Writing Contest has served as an outlet for youth in the greater Dayton community to create something that helps convey their emotions about the Holocaust.

Renate Frydman, Chair of the Holocaust Education Committee, continues to be inspired by the young participants. “The remarkable thing to me is the variety of children that enter the contest. We have work from parochial schools, private schools, homeschool children, and public schools. The pieces show the quality of the work and the thoughtfulness of the students – it is absolutely incredible,” says Renate.

Many of these art pieces will be on display beginning at 3 p.m. at the 2022 Yom Hashoah Observance, taking place this Sunday, April 24 at Temple Israel. Winners of the Max May and Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art and Writing Contest will be honored during the program, which begins at 4 p.m. If you would prefer to participate in the program virtually, please click here to register.

Additionally, the Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration will take place on Monday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Rabbi Judy Chessin from Temple Beth Or will be delivering the benediction. You can click here for more details and to register.

