The JCC Preschool is now taking orders for the Annual Flower Sale. Beautiful flowers and plants from Furst the Florist. Perfect gift for Mother’s Day or any day!

Choose from:

Annual flats

4.5″ Potted plants

12″ Hanging baskets

3″ Accent plants

Veggies

Patio pots

Orders are due: Friday, March 10

Order Pick Up: Wednesday, May 10

CLICK HERE to view the How to Order video.

CLICK HERE for the link to the flower order form.

You can also contact eceflowersale@gmail.com for an order form.