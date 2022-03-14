The Power of the Collective

I recently heard Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) CEO Eric Fingerhut say, “You don’t wait for a fire to build a firehouse.” When a community member asked me why they should donate to help aid those in Ukraine through JFNA, as opposed to through one of the many other organizations raising funds, this quote quickly surfaced in my mind.

JFNA has long been a powerhouse in worldwide philanthropy. They have infrastructures already in place to help aid the Jewish community – anywhere in the world. When harrowing times arise, JFNA and their partner agencies quickly mobilize to help organize volunteers, provide assistance, and offer support. Currently, they have been working around the clock to:

Help people make Aliyah to Israel

Secure the local community and its institutions

Maintain critical welfare services

Assist internally displaced people in multiple locations

Launch an emergency hotline

Secure temporary housing for people in transit

Purchase satellite phones to maintain communications across the region

Secure five Jewish schools and training staff to manage crisis needs

To date, JFNA has raised almost $25 million to help those affected by the Ukraine Crisis.

With an estimated 200,000 Jews in Ukraine, it is so important we support Jews worldwide. If you would like to make a donation, please click here. You can also mail a check to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton at 525 Versailles Drive, Centerville, OH 45459 (please make check payable to JFGD and indicate “Ukraine Emergency Fund” in the memo line.)

To view the most recent comprehensive update from JFNA, click here.

Additionally, in honor of the Fast of Esther, join JFNA’s National Women’s Philanthropy for a “Women Warriors” briefing on the crisis in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 15th at 3pm. Meet incredible women from the frontlines and hear why and how this crisis is impacting women and children. We’ll receive live updates from JDC, the Jewish Agency for Israel, United Hatzalah and Project Kesher, a Jewish women’s leadership nonprofit that is meeting the needs of women and girls in Ukraine as they face the current crisis and its fallout. You can register by clicking here.

