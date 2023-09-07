We Should Never Be Silent

You may have seen information in the news regarding Nazi references displayed by a Tipp City School Board member at their recent meeting.

Words and actions matter. We must stand up when inappropriate and offensive actions and language are used. Please click here to read our statement, which was sent to the media regarding this issue.

We are communicating with local and regional organizations to respond to this incident, and we will continue to strive to educate people in our community about the dangers of displaying such unacceptable behavior.

