We Stand with Israel – A Morning of Community Advocacy

Thank you to our Dayton Jewish Community for showing your support for Israel! We were so excited to see so many familiar faces as we joined together to sign letters to be sent to our congress members, and make cards for IDF soldiers and for our friends in the Partnership2Gether region. We also heard from four of our own community members who recently returned from volunteer trips to Israel. Thank you to Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz, Devorah Mangel, Amy Bloom, and Marci Vandersluis for sharing your inspiring stories!