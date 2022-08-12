We’re Back

While our world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been fortunate to resume some of our pre-COVID activities. One of these activities is our Annual Meeting. We held modified meetings in 2020 and 2021, however there is something very special about gathering together as a community to install new board members and celebrate the dedication and achievements of our lay leaders. Please click here for the 2022-2023 JFGD Board slate.

I am delighted that we are resuming our Annual Meeting for 2022. This year’s meeting will take place this Wednesday, August 17th beginning at 5:30pm at the CJCE (525 Versailles Drive Centerville, 45459). The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and champagne cocktails, followed by award presentations and board recognition. This year’s award recipients are:

Past Presidents’ Award

Mike Goldstein

Robert A. Shapiro Award

Bruce Feldman

Joe Bettman Memorial Tzadik Award

Elaine Bettman

Jack Moss Creativity Award

Ruthe Meadow

JCC Volunteer of the Year Award

Candy Kwiatek

JCRC Volunteer of the Year Award

Barbara Gerla z” l

JFS Volunteer of the Year Award

Jody Sobol

The meeting will conclude with a presentation from Marshall Weiss, editor, and publisher of The Dayton Jewish Observer. Marshall will discuss the history of the JCC as we celebrate its 100th birthday.

I am looking forward to a fabulous evening and am excited to see you there. You can RSVP by clicking here. If you have any questions, please contact Alisa Thomas at athomas@jfgd.net or 937-610-1796.

