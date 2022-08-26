As I see things, my life as a Jew has an incredible blueprint for living that stems from the teachings of the Torah and our great rabbis over the ages. I learn something meaningful and new every time I engage in Jewish study. So, what does Jewish tradition say about a question that has been at the forefront of the news this year: When does human life begin?

We will discuss this important topic on Thursday, September 1st at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “JCRC Community Conversations ~ When Does Life Begin: Jewish Perspectives” will explore what our teachings tell us about when life begins. Speakers include Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer, PhD, Beth Abraham Synagogue; Rabbi Nochum Mangel, Chabad of Greater Dayton; Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz, Temple Israel; and Bonnie Beaman Rice, Magistrate (Ret.). The event will be moderated by Marcy L. Paul PhD. CLICK HERE for more information and to register.

There is also a fantastic opinion piece on the topic in the September issue of The Dayton Jewish Observer. You can read it by CLICKING HERE.

