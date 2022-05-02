Yom Ha’Atzmaut

As I sit here writing this WHIM, I am looking at an amazing photo of David Ben-Gurion (the first Prime Minister of Israel) doing a headstand on the beach. Looking at the picture, it reminds me that despite the challenges Israel faced during that time, David Ben-Gurion still took time out of his busy schedule for some fun. Israel continues to face many challenges. However, with its 74th birthday quickly approaching, now is the time to celebrate Israel’s independence.

This Sunday, May 1st, the Dayton Jewish community will come together from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Indian Riffle Park in Kettering for our annual Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration. There will be live music, Israeli dancing, a Krav Maga demonstration, and many other activities. Plus, Israeli-style Kosher food will be available for purchase.

I hope you are able to join us for this amazing celebration. May Yom Ha’Atzmaut bring you as much joy as I get looking at the David Ben-Gurion picture!

