2020 Virtual CABS Line Up

Join us for our first Virtual Cultural Arts & Book Series! Register for any CABS event and be entered in a raffle to win a special Meet & Greet with one of our featured authors. All Author events are free, register today!

2020-2021 CABS LINE UP!

OCTOBER EVENTS

Opening Night

Thursday, October 22, 7PM via Zoom

Author Steven Levy

Facebook: The Inside Story

NOVEMBER EVENTS

Thursday, November 5, 7PM via Zoom

Author Amy Fish

I Wanted Fries With That: How to Ask for What You Want and Get What You Need

Tuesday, November 10, 7PM via Zoom

Author Yousef Bashir

Words of My Father: Love And Pain in Palestine

Thursday, November 12, 7PM via Zoom

Author Janice Kaplan

It’s the Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World

Partnering with Jacksonville, FL JCC; Toledo, OH JCC; Worcester, MA JCC.

Saturday, November 14, 7PM via Zoom

Author Alan Zweibel

Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier

Thursday, November 19, 7PM via Zoom

Author Talia Carner

The Third Daughter

DECEMBER EVENTS

Wednesday, December 2, 7PM via Zoom

Author Libby Copeland

The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are

Partnering with Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy & History; support for this event is provided in memory of Marcia Jaffe

Tuesday, December 8, NOON via Zoom

Author Jan Eliasberg

Hannah’s War

Tuesday, December 8, 7PM via Zoom

Authors Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz, Mark Oppenheimer

The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia

Monday, December 14 , 7PM

Notorious RGB: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Live Virtual Exhibition Tour with the Illinois Holocaust Museum

Cost: $10

JAUARY 2021 EVENTS

Sunday, January 10 2021, NOON via Zoom

Author Amy E. Schwartz

Can Robots Be Jewish and Other Pressing Matters of Modern Life

FEBRUARY 2021 EVENTS

Thursday, February 18 2021, 7PM via Zoom

Author Howard Blum

Night of the Assassins: The Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin

MARCH 2021 EVENTS

Monday, March 1 2021, 6PM via Zoom

Author Anna Solomon

The Book of V

Partnering with Hadassah, Dayton Chapter

APRIL 2021 EVENTS

Wednesday, April 14 2021, 7PM via Zoom

Author Leslie K. Barry

Newark Minutemen

Thursday, April 22 2021, NOON via Zoom

Author Katherine Ester Ellison

Mothers & Murderers: A True Story of Love, Lies, Obsession … And Second Chances

MAY 2021 EVENTS

Closing Night

Tuesday, May 4 2021, 7PM via Zoom

Author Jeremy Benstein

Hebrew Roots, Jewish Routes

