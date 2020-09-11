2020 Virtual CABS Line Up

Join us for our first Virtual Cultural Arts & Book Series! Register for any CABS event and be entered in a raffle to win a special Meet & Greet with one of our featured authors. All Author events are free, register today!
2020-2021 CABS LINE UP!
OCTOBER EVENTS
Opening Night
Thursday, October 22, 7PM via Zoom
Click here to register!
Author Steven Levy
Facebook: The Inside Story
No charge.
You can purchase Facebook: The Inside Story through online retailers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BooksAMillion), and in person at Barnes and Noble on 725, across from the Dayton Mall.
NOVEMBER EVENTS
Thursday, November 5, 7PM via Zoom
Author Amy Fish
I Wanted Fries With That: How to Ask for What You Want and Get What You Need
Tuesday, November 10, 7PM via Zoom
Author Yousef Bashir
Words of My Father: Love And Pain in Palestine
Thursday, November 12, 7PM via Zoom
Author Janice Kaplan
It’s the Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World
Partnering with Jacksonville, FL JCC; Toledo, OH JCC; Worcester, MA JCC.
Saturday, November 14, 7PM via Zoom
Author Alan Zweibel
Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier
Thursday, November 19, 7PM via Zoom
Author Talia Carner
The Third Daughter
DECEMBER EVENTS
Wednesday, December 2, 7PM via Zoom
Author Libby Copeland
The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are
Partnering with Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy & History; support for this event is provided in memory of Marcia Jaffe
Tuesday, December 8, NOON via Zoom
Author Jan Eliasberg
Hannah’s War
Tuesday, December 8, 7PM via Zoom
Authors Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz, Mark Oppenheimer
The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia
Author Amy E. Schwartz
Can Robots Be Jewish and Other Pressing Matters of Modern Life
FEBRUARY 2021 EVENTS
Thursday, February 18 2021, 7PM via Zoom
Author Howard Blum
Night of the Assassins: The Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin
MARCH 2021 EVENTS
Monday, March 1 2021, 6PM via Zoom
Author Anna Solomon
The Book of V
Partnering with Hadassah, Dayton Chapter
APRIL 2021 EVENTS
Wednesday, April 14 2021, 7PM via Zoom
Author Leslie K. Barry
Newark Minutemen
Thursday, April 22 2021, NOON via Zoom
Author Katherine Ester Ellison
Mothers & Murderers: A True Story of Love, Lies, Obsession … And Second Chances
MAY 2021 EVENTS
Closing Night
Tuesday, May 4 2021, 7PM via Zoom
Author Jeremy Benstein
Hebrew Roots, Jewish Routes
