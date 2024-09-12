Inspirational Travel Opportunities

Over the next five months, we have several travel opportunities that I hope you will consider.

1. Washington D.C. Mini-Mission: The first trip I want to highlight has a local connection. You may have read an article in The Dayton Jewish Observer about the Stuart and Mimi Rose Rare Book Collection, Imprints in Time, on display at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington D.C. The library shares on their website, “From the underworld of Ancient Egypt to the surface of the Moon, Stuart and Mimi Rose’s collection of books and manuscripts offers a journey across human history, knowledge, and creativity.”

Now is your chance to join us for a unique mini-mission to Washington D.C. to see this extraordinary collection in-person. The three-day mission, which will take place November 8-10, 2024, will include a private tour at the Folger Shakespeare Library, as well as visits to the Capital Jewish Museum (featuring the JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience exhibit) and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Even if you have been to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in the past, each visit is special and provides an opportunity to learn something new. We will also enjoy Shabbat services and a wonderful kosher meal at one of D.C.’s historic and inspirational synagogues, Sixth and I. A trip to Ambar, an incredible Balkan restaurant, is also included.

The cost is $500 for double occupancy, $400 for single occupancy (does not include airfare). For more information and to register, please contact Janese Sweeny at jsweeny@jfgd.net.

2. Medical Mission to the Western Galilee: Many of you have reached out and asked how you can help and support our friends and colleagues in Israel. What I have learned in my communications with people in Israel is that our support means the world to them, especially during this tumultuous time.

While it might seem scary to think about traveling to Israel right now, it is so important that we continue to be there for our Jewish family abroad. If you are a certified physician, one way you can help is by volunteering at the Western Galilee Hospital from January 12-16, 2025. This is an excellent opportunity and one I hope you will consider. For more information about this special mission, you can email me at cgardner@jfgd.net or Jeff Blumer at jblumer@jfgd.net.

3. Partnership2Gether 2025 Summit: Here is another opportunity to show your support for Israel and provide them with strength and a sense of hope. Join us in Israel from February 25-28, 2025, for the Partnership2Gether U.S. Central Area Consortium/Western Galilee/Budapest Summit. Thanks to a generous subsidy provided by the Partnership, the cost is $100 ($195 single supplement). This price does not include airfare. There is also an optional Pre-Summit and Post-Summit. You can read more about the trip by clicking here (insert flyer). Email me at cgardner@jfgd.net or Jeff Blumer at jblumer@jfgd.net with any questions.

I look forward to speaking with you about these incredible opportunities.

